Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $86.57. 1,671,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.