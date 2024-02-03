Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 404,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

