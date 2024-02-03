Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,538,000.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

