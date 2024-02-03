Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IVOO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $93.49. 55,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $95.13.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
