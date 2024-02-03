Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0200

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Velas has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $51.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,553,020,635 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

