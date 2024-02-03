Verasity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $53.29 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

