Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,773.46

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $7,773.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00158232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00552155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00377938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00168969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,648,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

