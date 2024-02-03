Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Volume Hits $7,654.72

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $7,654.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,929.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00158466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.00562428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00058435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00387922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00168272 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,651,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

