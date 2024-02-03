Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00013048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016431 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00017465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.05 or 0.99994665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011192 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00174175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.53422493 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $5,534,840.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

