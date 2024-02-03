Wanchain Trading Down 3.9% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.51 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00029371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001286 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,622,641 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

