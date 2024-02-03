Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00084115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,622,643 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

