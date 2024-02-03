WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

