WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IYW traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.27. 1,078,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

