WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.79. The stock has a market cap of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

