WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $798,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 481,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 2,944,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,613. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.