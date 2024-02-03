WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,979,480. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

