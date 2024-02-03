WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FPE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,629. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

