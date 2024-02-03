WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.