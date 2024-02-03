WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,584,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. 2,891,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,633. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
