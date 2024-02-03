WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 496,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

