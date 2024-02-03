WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

TIP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,429. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

