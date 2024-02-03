WhiteCoin Trading Down 0.7% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $33.21 million and $168,628.25 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00159425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

