XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 625,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,346. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 6,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

