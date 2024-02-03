XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,346. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Insider Activity at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

