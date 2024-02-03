XYO One Day Volume Tops $763,799.73 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $70.50 million and $763,799.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016667 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.13 or 1.00028754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011028 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00176115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00525298 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $951,131.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

