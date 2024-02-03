XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $790,263.66

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. XYO has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and approximately $790,263.66 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.13 or 0.99991794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00176160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00525298 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $951,131.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

