ZEON Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $15,457.27 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.