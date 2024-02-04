AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

