AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. 7,870,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

