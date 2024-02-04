Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $736,161.62

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $93.16 million and approximately $736,161.62 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002621 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00021828 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

