Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Amalgamated Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $778.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $893,167.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

