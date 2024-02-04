Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -5,886.15% -94.66% -81.99% PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

14.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and PHAXIAM Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 131.20 -$18.05 million ($3.95) -0.65 PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.42 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibikase Therapeutics and PHAXIAM Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 958.82%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Summary

PHAXIAM Therapeutics beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

