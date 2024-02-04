Analyzing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MSP Recovery and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 6.33 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Tucows $321.14 million 0.79 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -2.92

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94%

Summary

Tucows beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

