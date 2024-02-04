Ankr Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.61 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $238.46 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.43 or 1.00003524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00174290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02384347 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $13,425,347.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

