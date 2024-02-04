AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

AON Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.40 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.73.

Get AON alerts:

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in AON by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.