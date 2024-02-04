Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $81.42 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00081457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.