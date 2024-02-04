Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $81.27 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00082107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

