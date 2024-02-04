ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.16 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $2.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.27 or 1.00040632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00171377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04722059 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,416,684.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

