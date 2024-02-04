Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $12.76 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion and approximately $374.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.75 or 0.00081998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00029732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00021070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,193,261 coins and its circulating supply is 367,160,351 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.