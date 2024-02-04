Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.34 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00016448 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $957.42 million and $38.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.22 or 1.00095842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00171228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,863,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,849,083.9015373 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.0379781 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $46,957,338.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

