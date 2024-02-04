Axie Infinity Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $959.48 million and $39.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00016437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004811 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.28 or 0.99995887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011106 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00174156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,870,217 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,849,083.9015373 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.0379781 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $46,957,338.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.