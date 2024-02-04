Beldex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $266.52 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.80 or 0.05372518 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00082102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00029663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,079,586 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,019,586 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.