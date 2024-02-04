BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $42,426.27

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $42,426.27 or 1.00040632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $526.88 million and approximately $607,045.53 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016168 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011166 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00171377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,919.31303348 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $584,754.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

