BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Volume of $591,362.40 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $532.19 million and $591,362.40 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $42,853.48 or 1.00061338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011137 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00171606 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,919.31303348 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $584,754.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

