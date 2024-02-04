Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0844 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.75 million and $36,233.74 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00123902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008307 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

