Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,553,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 81,246 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $695,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 680,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

