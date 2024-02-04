Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.8 %
Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -275.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEP
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.