Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. 3,131,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.