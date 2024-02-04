Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

