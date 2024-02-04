CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 21st

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CSTR stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 84.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

