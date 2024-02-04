Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $343.05 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $365.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries
In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on Cavco Industries
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavco Industries
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.