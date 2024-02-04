Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $343.05 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $365.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.43.

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

